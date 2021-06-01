Coronavirus: Authorities extend lockdown in Karachi Central for 15 days

Authorities have extended micro smart lockdowns in coronavirus-affected areas of Karachi’s District Central.

These virus hotspots will remain under lockdown till June 15, Central Deputy Commissioner MB Dharejo said in a notification.

The areas where the lockdown has been extended include the following:

UC 1 of Azizabad Block 8

UC 1 of Hussainabad

UC 2 of Karimabad Block 1

UC 3 of Federal B Area Block 6

UC 6 of Federal B Area Block 10

UC 4 of Federal B Area Block 12

UC 4 of Samanabad Block 18

UC 4 of Federal B Area Block 13

UC 5 of Federal B Area Block 7

UC 6 of Federal B Area Block 15

UC 7 of Federal B Area Block 16

UC 8 of Federal B Area Block 19

UC 1 of Rizvia Society

UC 2 of Firdous Colony

UC 3 of Liaquatabad C Area

UC 5 of Liaquatabad’s Qasimabad

UC 7 of Liaquatabad FC Area

UC 9 of Nazimabad No. 2

UC 10 of Nazimabad No. 1

UC 11 of Nazimabad No. 3

UC 1 of Paposh Nagar near Chandni Chowk

UC 3 of North Nazimabad Block A

UC 3 of North Nazimabad Block B

UC 4 of North Nazimabad Block H

UC 4 of North Nazimabad Block F

UC 5 of North Nazimabad Block N

UC 5 of North Nazimabad Block L

UC 6 of North Nazimabad Block J

UC 6 of North Nazimabad Block I

UC 7 of North Nazimabad Block R

UC 8 of Shadman Town Sector 14B

UC 9 & 10 of Bufferzone Sector 15A

UC 1 & 8 of North Nazimabad Sector 8

UC 1 of North Nazimabad Sector 9

UC 1 of Mustafabad Sector 7 A

UC 1 of North Nazimabad Sector 10

UC 1 of North Karachi Sector 7D

UC 2 of North Karachi Sector 11A

UC 2 of North Karachi Sector 11B

UC 2 of New Karachi Sector 11C

UC 3 of North Karachi Sector 11E

UC 6 of North Karachi Sector 11K

UC 6 of North Karachi Sector 11L

UC 7 of New Karachi Sector 11F

UC 7 of New Karachi Sector 5G

UC 8 of New Karachi Sector 5L

UC 8 of New Karachi Sector 5F

UC 10 of New Karachi Sector 5D

UC10 & 11 of New Karachi Sector 5M

UC 11 of New Karachi Sector 4

UC 12 of New Karachi Sector 5B

UC 13 of New Karachi Sector 5A

UC 13 of New Karachi Sector 3

Residents of these areas have been asked to wear face masks and avoid wandering aimlessly. Businesses can stay open according to the timings announced by the Sindh government.

The district administration has completed banned all social gatherings and pillion riding in these UCs.

