HOME > News

Coronavirus: Authorities extend lockdown in Karachi Central for 15 days

Ban social gatherings, pillion riding in affected areas

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: Online

Authorities have extended micro smart lockdowns in coronavirus-affected areas of Karachi’s District Central.

These virus hotspots will remain under lockdown till June 15, Central Deputy Commissioner MB Dharejo said in a notification.

The areas where the lockdown has been extended include the following:

  • UC 1 of Azizabad Block 8
  • UC 1 of Hussainabad
  • UC 2 of Karimabad Block 1
  • UC 3 of Federal B Area Block 6
  • UC 6 of Federal B Area Block 10
  • UC 4 of Federal B Area Block 12
  • UC 4 of Samanabad Block 18
  • UC 4 of Federal B Area Block 13
  • UC 5 of Federal B Area Block 7
  • UC 6 of Federal B Area Block 15
  • UC 7 of Federal B Area Block 16
  • UC 8 of Federal B Area Block 19
  • UC 1 of Rizvia Society
  • UC 2 of Firdous Colony
  • UC 3 of Liaquatabad C Area
  • UC 5 of Liaquatabad’s Qasimabad
  • UC 7 of Liaquatabad FC Area
  • UC 9 of Nazimabad No. 2
  • UC 10 of Nazimabad No. 1
  • UC 11 of Nazimabad No. 3
  • UC 1 of Paposh Nagar near Chandni Chowk
  • UC 3 of North Nazimabad Block A
  • UC 3 of North Nazimabad Block B
  • UC 4 of North Nazimabad Block H
  • UC 4 of North Nazimabad Block F
  • UC 5 of North Nazimabad Block N
  • UC 5 of North Nazimabad Block L
  • UC 6 of North Nazimabad Block J
  • UC 6 of North Nazimabad Block I
  • UC 7 of North Nazimabad Block R
  • UC 8 of Shadman Town Sector 14B
  • UC 9 & 10 of Bufferzone Sector 15A
  • UC 1 & 8 of North Nazimabad Sector 8
  • UC 1 of North Nazimabad Sector 9
  • UC 1 of Mustafabad Sector 7 A
  • UC 1 of North Nazimabad Sector 10
  • UC 1 of North Karachi Sector 7D
  • UC 2 of North Karachi Sector 11A
  • UC 2 of North Karachi Sector 11B
  • UC 2 of New Karachi Sector 11C
  • UC 3 of North Karachi Sector 11E
  • UC 6 of North Karachi Sector 11K
  • UC 6 of North Karachi Sector 11L
  • UC 7 of New Karachi Sector 11F
  • UC 7 of New Karachi Sector 5G
  • UC 8 of New Karachi Sector 5L
  • UC 8 of New Karachi Sector 5F
  • UC 10 of New Karachi Sector 5D
  • UC10 & 11 of New Karachi Sector 5M
  • UC 11 of New Karachi Sector 4
  • UC 12 of New Karachi Sector 5B
  • UC 13 of New Karachi Sector 5A
  • UC 13 of New Karachi Sector 3

Residents of these areas have been asked to wear face masks and avoid wandering aimlessly. Businesses can stay open according to the timings announced by the Sindh government.

The district administration has completed banned all social gatherings and pillion riding in these UCs.

