Coronavirus: Authorities extend lockdown in Karachi Central for 15 days

Ban social gatherings, pillion riding in affected areas
Authorities have extended micro smart lockdowns in coronavirus-affected areas of Karachi’s District Central.
These virus hotspots will remain under lockdown till June 15, Central Deputy Commissioner MB Dharejo said in a notification.
The areas where the lockdown has been extended include the following:
Residents of these areas have been asked to wear face masks and avoid wandering aimlessly. Businesses can stay open according to the timings announced by the Sindh government.
The district administration has completed banned all social gatherings and pillion riding in these UCs.