Thursday, June 24, 2021  | 13 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

CM Usman Buzdar serves Rs250m defamation notice to Uzma Bukhari

Demands apology for levelling baseless, fabricated allegations

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has served a defamation notice to PML-N’s Azma Bukhari.

It demanded Rs250 million in damages for levelling “baseless” and “fabricated” allegations against the Punjab chief minister and his principal secretary.

Bukhari had alleged that the CM’s office received bribes for transfers and postings of officials.

The PML-N leader has been asked to apologise for the baseless allegations within 14 days or face a legal action.

It had the transcription of Bukhari’s press conference attached as well.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Azma Bukhari Usman Buzdar
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
national assembly Pakistan today fight, national assembly Pakistan fight 2021, National Assembly Fight, National Assembly Session PTI and PMNL Fight, National Assembly Uncensored Fight, Violence in national assembly, samaa tv live, news headlines, pakistan news live
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Sahiwal's Sultan: the 'heaviest' bull at Karachi's cattle market
Sahiwal’s Sultan: the ‘heaviest’ bull at Karachi’s cattle market
Weather update: Karachi monsoon rains to begin mid-July
Weather update: Karachi monsoon rains to begin mid-July
Watch: Full house at Karachi's maweshi mandi today
Watch: Full house at Karachi’s maweshi mandi today
Over 10,000 animals have reached Karachi’s cattle market
Over 10,000 animals have reached Karachi’s cattle market
Lahore madrassa leader booked for sodomy, intimidation
Lahore madrassa leader booked for sodomy, intimidation
Kinza Hashmi explains when she 'blocks' Saboor Aly’s number
Kinza Hashmi explains when she ‘blocks’ Saboor Aly’s number
Karachi weather: Met Office predicts drizzle Saturday evening
Karachi weather: Met Office predicts drizzle Saturday evening
Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman confesses to sexually abusing student at Lahore madrassa
Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman confesses to sexually abusing student at Lahore madrassa
Lahore cleric accused of sexually abusing student arrested in Mianwali
Lahore cleric accused of sexually abusing student arrested in Mianwali
Blast in Lahore kills three, injures 23: CCPO
Blast in Lahore kills three, injures 23: CCPO
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.