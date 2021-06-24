CM Usman Buzdar serves Rs250m defamation notice to Azma Bukhari

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has served a defamation notice to PML-N’s Azma Bukhari.

It demanded Rs250 million in damages for levelling “baseless” and “fabricated” allegations against the Punjab chief minister and his principal secretary.

Bukhari had alleged that the CM’s office received bribes for transfers and postings of officials.

The PML-N leader has been asked to apologise for the baseless allegations within 14 days or face a legal action.

It had the transcription of Bukhari’s press conference attached as well.

