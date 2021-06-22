NADRA succession certificates to be issued at Karachi mega center

Sindh CM inaugurated the one-window operation on Tuesday
NADRA succession certificates and letters of administration will now be available at its mega center in Karachi’s Defence.
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has inaugurated a succession certificate one-widow operation system at National Data Registration Authority’s Mega Centre in DHA to issue succession certificates and letter of administration within 15 days of receipt of the application.
He said that the Sindh Assembly passed the succession law on April 28 and within six weeks it was published in the gazette and now it is being implemented.
NADRA is the custodian of citizen’s data; therefore issuance of a succession certificate has been entrusted to it. “The issuance of Succession Certificate and Letter of Administration is taking three to six months and sometimes five years in certain cases, therefore, it has been assigned to NADRA,” he said.
“NADRA has started issuance of succession certificate and letter of administration from today in Karachi, and by June 25 the facility would be available all over Sindh,” the CM said.
“Upon the death of any family member, legal heirs languish in courts for years before obtaining letter of administration or succession certificate,” he remarked, adding that the process can be facilitated by the succession facilitation unit operated by NADRA as follows: