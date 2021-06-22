Tuesday, June 22, 2021  | 11 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

NADRA succession certificates to be issued at Karachi mega center

Sindh CM inaugurated the one-window operation on Tuesday

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

NADRA succession certificates and letters of administration will now be available at its mega center in Karachi’s Defence.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has inaugurated a succession certificate one-widow operation system at National Data Registration Authority’s Mega Centre in DHA to issue succession certificates and letter of administration within 15 days of receipt of the application.

He said that the Sindh Assembly passed the succession law on April 28 and within six weeks it was published in the gazette and now it is being implemented.

NADRA is the custodian of citizen’s data; therefore issuance of a succession certificate has been entrusted to it. “The issuance of Succession Certificate and Letter of Administration is taking three to six months and sometimes five years in certain cases, therefore, it has been assigned to NADRA,” he said.

“NADRA has started issuance of succession certificate and letter of administration from today in Karachi, and by June 25 the facility would be available all over Sindh,” the CM said.

“Upon the death of any family member, legal heirs languish in courts for years before obtaining letter of administration or succession certificate,” he remarked, adding that the process can be facilitated by the succession facilitation unit operated by NADRA as follows:

  1. Application Initiation: The applicant will visit the succession unit and will provide his/her national Identity number and deceased person’s death certificate along with an application.
  2. Legal Heirs and Assets Details: The applicant will provide the relevant details of legal heirs and information about the deceased’s moveable and immovable assets.
  3. Verification and Consent of Legal Heirs: All legal heirs mentioned by the applicant will visit any NADRAs Registration Centre for biometric verification and give consent to the succession application submitted by the applicant.
  4. Advertisement in newspaper: NADRA will publish the notice to the public at large in three newspapers, Urdu, English and Sindhi of wide circulation, for ascertaining if there are any objections to the particular application.
  5. Printing and Delivery of Certificate: If no objection is received after publication in newspapers within 14 days, the succession certificate will be printed and issued to the applicant.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi nadra succession certificates
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
national assembly Pakistan today fight, national assembly Pakistan fight 2021, National Assembly Fight, National Assembly Session PTI and PMNL Fight, National Assembly Uncensored Fight, Violence in national assembly, samaa tv live, news headlines, pakistan news live
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Weather update: Karachi monsoon rains to begin mid-July
Weather update: Karachi monsoon rains to begin mid-July
Watch: Full house at Karachi's maweshi mandi today
Watch: Full house at Karachi’s maweshi mandi today
Over 10,000 animals have reached Karachi’s cattle market
Over 10,000 animals have reached Karachi’s cattle market
Sahiwal's Sultan: the 'heaviest' bull at Karachi's cattle market
Sahiwal’s Sultan: the ‘heaviest’ bull at Karachi’s cattle market
Lahore madrassa leader booked for sodomy, intimidation
Lahore madrassa leader booked for sodomy, intimidation
Karachi weather: Met Office predicts drizzle Saturday evening
Karachi weather: Met Office predicts drizzle Saturday evening
Lahore cleric accused of sexually abusing student arrested in Mianwali
Lahore cleric accused of sexually abusing student arrested in Mianwali
Supreme Court orders demolition of Karachi's Nasla Tower
Supreme Court orders demolition of Karachi’s Nasla Tower
Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman confesses to sexually abusing student at Lahore madrassa
Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman confesses to sexually abusing student at Lahore madrassa
Water pumps at Dhabeji station affecting Karachi supply
Water pumps at Dhabeji station affecting Karachi supply
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.