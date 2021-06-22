NADRA succession certificates to be issued at Karachi mega center

NADRA succession certificates and letters of administration will now be available at its mega center in Karachi’s Defence.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has inaugurated a succession certificate one-widow operation system at National Data Registration Authority’s Mega Centre in DHA to issue succession certificates and letter of administration within 15 days of receipt of the application.

He said that the Sindh Assembly passed the succession law on April 28 and within six weeks it was published in the gazette and now it is being implemented.

NADRA is the custodian of citizen’s data; therefore issuance of a succession certificate has been entrusted to it. “The issuance of Succession Certificate and Letter of Administration is taking three to six months and sometimes five years in certain cases, therefore, it has been assigned to NADRA,” he said.

“NADRA has started issuance of succession certificate and letter of administration from today in Karachi, and by June 25 the facility would be available all over Sindh,” the CM said.

“Upon the death of any family member, legal heirs languish in courts for years before obtaining letter of administration or succession certificate,” he remarked, adding that the process can be facilitated by the succession facilitation unit operated by NADRA as follows:

Application Initiation: The applicant will visit the succession unit and will provide his/her national Identity number and deceased person’s death certificate along with an application. Legal Heirs and Assets Details: The applicant will provide the relevant details of legal heirs and information about the deceased’s moveable and immovable assets. Verification and Consent of Legal Heirs: All legal heirs mentioned by the applicant will visit any NADRAs Registration Centre for biometric verification and give consent to the succession application submitted by the applicant. Advertisement in newspaper: NADRA will publish the notice to the public at large in three newspapers, Urdu, English and Sindhi of wide circulation, for ascertaining if there are any objections to the particular application. Printing and Delivery of Certificate: If no objection is received after publication in newspapers within 14 days, the succession certificate will be printed and issued to the applicant.

