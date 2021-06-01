Tuesday, June 1, 2021  | 19 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Close to identifying an attacker in Toor case, says Rasheed

Toor was attacked on May 25

Posted: Jun 1, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: Online

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said on Tuesday that the authorities are close to identifying one of the three men who attacked journalist Asad Ali Toor in Islamabad.

He told media that the FIA and NADRA are looking to identify the attackers. If they are unable to, the authorities will advertise the men as wanted.

Unidentified men brutally attacked journalist Asad Ali Toor at his Islamabad residence on May 25.

Footage of a CCTV outside his apartment showed three men exiting the residence. Later, the journalist was seen coming out of the flat with his hands and feet tied.

Toor is known for his court reporting and criticism of the establishment. He runs his own YouTube channel.

