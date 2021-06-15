Clashes erupt amid Karachi operation to demolish Aladin Shopping Mall

Supreme Court ordered razing it along with Pavilion End Club

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The district administration reached there along with heavy machinery to demolish Aladin Shopping Mall and Pavilion End Club.

A heavy contingent of police was also present at the site to ward off the protesters.

The shop owners clashed with the police as soon as the administration began the drive.

On Monday, the Supreme Court ordered the authorities to demolish the shopping Mall and the recreational club within two days.

The top court declared the buildings illegal.

“The land was unlawfully converted into a commercial area,” Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed said. He was hearing a case relating to illegal constructions in the city.

The chief justice instructed the police and Rangers to begin the operation immediately.

“Permission for commercial activity on land allotted for parks won’t be given at any cost,” he said.

The court ordered the government to vacate the UBL Complex on Rashid Minhas Road and 36,000 illegally carved-out plots.

Encroachments on Kashmir Road had to be removed too, it directed.