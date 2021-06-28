Cinemas to reopen in Pakistan from July 1

Only vaccinated people to be allowed inside
Cinemas across Pakistan will reopen from July 1, the National Command and Operation decided in a meeting on Monday.
Only people who have been completely vaccinated against the novel coronavirus will be allowed inside movie theatres. “Cinemas are allowed to re-open with strict Covid protocols for vaccinated people till 1am.”
Theatres have been instructed to get the staff immunised and submit their vaccination certificates to the provincial governments.
Other important decisions taken in the meeting are:
Shops of essential items, petrol pumps, and pharmacies have been allowed to stay open round the clock.
The new instructions will remain in force till July 31 after which the forum will meet again to discuss the graph of infections in the country.
The NCOC added that decisions regarding summer vacations at educational institutions will be taken by the provincial governments.
On Monday, Pakistan reported 20 deaths from the deadly virus — the lowest in four months. The country’s infection rate was reported at 2.5%.