Monday, June 28, 2021  | 17 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Cinemas to reopen in Pakistan from July 1

Only vaccinated people to be allowed inside

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Listen to the story
Cinemas across Pakistan will reopen from July 1, the National Command and Operation decided in a meeting on Monday. Only people who have been completely vaccinated against the novel coronavirus will be allowed inside movie theatres. "Cinemas are allowed to re-open with strict Covid protocols for vaccinated people till 1am." Theatres have been instructed to get the staff immunised and submit their vaccination certificates to the provincial governments. Other important decisions taken in the meeting are: Indoor dining to reopen on July 1 with 50% capacityMarkets allowed to stay open till 10pm Shrines, gyms to reopen 400 vaccinated guests allowed in outdoor weddings 200 vaccinated guests allowed in indoor weddings Public transport to operate at 70% capacity Ban on religious processions and gathering will remain imposed Shops of essential items, petrol pumps, and pharmacies have been allowed to stay open round the clock. The new instructions will remain in force till July 31 after which the forum will meet again to discuss the graph of infections in the country. The NCOC added that decisions regarding summer vacations at educational institutions will be taken by the provincial governments. On Monday, Pakistan reported 20 deaths from the deadly virus — the lowest in four months. The country’s infection rate was reported at 2.5%. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Cinemas across Pakistan will reopen from July 1, the National Command and Operation decided in a meeting on Monday.

Only people who have been completely vaccinated against the novel coronavirus will be allowed inside movie theatres. “Cinemas are allowed to re-open with strict Covid protocols for vaccinated people till 1am.”

Theatres have been instructed to get the staff immunised and submit their vaccination certificates to the provincial governments.

Other important decisions taken in the meeting are:

  • Indoor dining to reopen on July 1 with 50% capacity
  • Markets allowed to stay open till 10pm
  • Shrines, gyms to reopen
  • 400 vaccinated guests allowed in outdoor weddings
  • 200 vaccinated guests allowed in indoor weddings
  • Public transport to operate at 70% capacity
  • Ban on religious processions and gathering will remain imposed

Shops of essential items, petrol pumps, and pharmacies have been allowed to stay open round the clock.

The new instructions will remain in force till July 31 after which the forum will meet again to discuss the graph of infections in the country.

The NCOC added that decisions regarding summer vacations at educational institutions will be taken by the provincial governments.

On Monday, Pakistan reported 20 deaths from the deadly virus — the lowest in four months. The country’s infection rate was reported at 2.5%.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
cinemas Coronavirus government updates NCOC
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
cinemas reopen, cinemas in pakistan reopen, Corona restrictions, Corona restrictions relaxed ,NCOC, relaxation corona restrictions, NCOC corona relaxation , NCOC latest update,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Sahiwal's Sultan: the 'heaviest' bull at Karachi's cattle market
Sahiwal’s Sultan: the ‘heaviest’ bull at Karachi’s cattle market
Watch: 8-foot-tall Bablu arrives at Karachi's cattle market
Watch: 8-foot-tall Bablu arrives at Karachi’s cattle market
Pakistan to stay on FATF's grey list with 'increased monitoring'
Pakistan to stay on FATF’s grey list with ‘increased monitoring’
Blast in Lahore kills three, injures 23: CCPO
Blast in Lahore kills three, injures 23: CCPO
22-year-old student gang-raped at Islamabad university
22-year-old student gang-raped at Islamabad university
NADRA succession certificates to be issued at Karachi mega center
NADRA succession certificates to be issued at Karachi mega center
Karachi man kills wife for filming TikTok videos
Karachi man kills wife for filming TikTok videos
Oil tankers association announces Pakistan-wide strike
Oil tankers association announces Pakistan-wide strike
Gold stolen from bank locker in Karachi's Zamzama
Gold stolen from bank locker in Karachi’s Zamzama
Karachi student jumps from rickshaw on MA Jinnah Road
Karachi student jumps from rickshaw on MA Jinnah Road
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.