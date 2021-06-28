Cinemas to reopen in Pakistan from July 1

Cinemas across Pakistan will reopen from July 1, the National Command and Operation decided in a meeting on Monday.

Only people who have been completely vaccinated against the novel coronavirus will be allowed inside movie theatres. “Cinemas are allowed to re-open with strict Covid protocols for vaccinated people till 1am.”

Theatres have been instructed to get the staff immunised and submit their vaccination certificates to the provincial governments.

Other important decisions taken in the meeting are:

Indoor dining to reopen on July 1 with 50% capacity

Markets allowed to stay open till 10pm

Shrines, gyms to reopen

400 vaccinated guests allowed in outdoor weddings

200 vaccinated guests allowed in indoor weddings

Public transport to operate at 70% capacity

Ban on religious processions and gathering will remain imposed

Shops of essential items, petrol pumps, and pharmacies have been allowed to stay open round the clock.

The new instructions will remain in force till July 31 after which the forum will meet again to discuss the graph of infections in the country.

The NCOC added that decisions regarding summer vacations at educational institutions will be taken by the provincial governments.

On Monday, Pakistan reported 20 deaths from the deadly virus — the lowest in four months. The country’s infection rate was reported at 2.5%.

