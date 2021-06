A Chinese man has tied the knot with a Kashmiri woman during a private ceremony in Chitral on Monday.

Their nikkahkhwan was Maulana Shamsheeruddin.

The woman, whose family hails from Kashmir, is a resident of Kasham village.

The couple were working together at Chinese company Xuhingshu.

The man first accepted Islam and changed his name to Muhammad Mawia, and then signed the nikkah papers.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.