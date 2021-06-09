Channel owner detained over failure to pay Sindh festival artists

Capital TV owner Basit Riaz Shaikh was arrested for his continuous absence in the Sindh festival corruption case.

NAB Karachi has accused him of failing to pay funds worth Rs5 million to artists who participated in the festival. A notice was issued to him in 2016.

He was detained Monday night and brought to court for his transit remand. The bureau wanted to take him to Karachi for investigation.

Shaikh recorded his statement at an accountability court in Islamabad on Tuesday and was released after he agreed to pay the artists their dues.