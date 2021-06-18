Friday, June 18, 2021  | 7 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
HOME > News

Case registered against organisers of ‘obscene’ Hunza dance party

Videos have gone viral

Posted: Jun 18, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

A case has been filed against the people who organised a music and dance event in Hunza’s Gojal for spreading obscenity.

The organisers were criticised after videos and pictures of the event went viral.

A youth organisation had filed a complaint against the organisers at the Gulmit police station on June 16. The complainants said that the event was held in Passu from June 12 to June 15. People from across the country attended it.

They said that tourists used drugs during the event, adding that some women were seen in “indecent” clothes and that is against the traditions of Hunza. The event organisers disrespected the culture of the region.

A case has been registered against Farhan Bhatti and his friends under section 294 (obscene acts and songs) of the Pakistan Penal Code. Those convicted under the law can be sentenced to jail for a maximum of one year and carries a fine of Rs100,000.

Hunza bans music and culture programmes

Following the controversial event, the district administration has decided to ban all music and cultural programmes in Hunza.

The deputy commissioner said, in a statement, that playing loud music during the night is becoming quite common in the region, and residents have raised concerns and filed complaints against it.

The videos that went viral from the event show that the organisers did not respect the area’s culture and traditions. Strict action should be taken against them.

A Hunza resident has, however, criticised the decision to ban all cultural programmes. The administration does not know the difference between graceful and indecent dance. They should take strict steps to stop drug trafficking rather than banning all sorts of programme.

Another person remarked that banning events won’t solve this problem. The authorities need to come up with a proper law for this.

Government’s stance

Gilgit-Baltistan Tourism Minister Raja Nasir Ali Khan said that the government wants to bring more tourists to the region and promote its tourist industry.

We will provide them all kinds of assistance but tourists must respect the culture and traditions of the region.

gilgit-baltistan hunza
 
VIDEO

