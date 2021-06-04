Friday, June 4, 2021  | 22 Shawwal, 1442
Case registered against gun attack on Islamabad policemen

Sections of terrorism included

Posted: Jun 4, 2021
Photo: File

The Islamabad police have registered an FIR against the murder of two policemen in the capital Thursday night. The complaint comprises sections of terrorism. According to it, four men on a motorcycle opened fire on the officers. An exchange of fire was reported between the groups. The suspects were, however, managed to escape, the SHO of Shams Colony said. The deceased policemen were members of the Eagle Force, SSP Fida Satti told SAMAA TV. The attack took place near the Construction Technology and Training Institute (CTTI), he added. Earlier in the day, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed took notice of the attack and summoned a report from the inspector-general of Islamabad. He expressed condolences with the families of the martyred policemen as well. Islamabad Operations DIG said that all evidence from the crime site has been collected. "The culprits will soon be arrested," he assured. This is the third attack on the police in Islamabad and Rawalpindi this year. In March, two policemen were killed in two separate attacks in the twin cities. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
