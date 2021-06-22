Tuesday, June 22, 2021  | 11 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Cabinet meeting: Pakistan to import wheat, new PIA chief appointed

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the meeting

Photo: Samaa Digital

The government has appointed former PIA MD Aslam R Khan the new chief of the airline. He will replace Air Marshal (retd) Arshad Malik as chairperson of the national carrier. The decision was announced by Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday while briefing the media about the decisions taken during the Federal Cabinet meeting. Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired it. Chaudhry shared that the Election Commission of Pakistan should increase the pace of work on electronic voting machines. "The machines should be used in by-elections this year and the commission should ensure that the upcoming elections are entirely electronic." The minister pointed out that these machines will determine the future government of the country. "Currently, EVMs are the most advanced in 20 countries." Overseas Pakistanis were hesitant in trusting former leaders such as Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari. "But the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf has successfully earned the trust of nationals abroad and this was proven by the record-breaking remittances this year," Chaudhry remarked. The minister revealed that the cabinet has ratified the decisions of the Economic Coordination Committee and has approved the import of one million tonnes of wheat. He added that the government has decided against giving permission to allow housing societies to use groundwater. The PM has called for solving our environmental problems. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
electronic voting fawad chaudhry Imran Khan PIA chief wheat
