Friday, June 4, 2021  | 22 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Cabinet meeting: CM Buzdar’s fierce replies leave Punjab ministers stunned

He gives firms replies to Moshin Leghari, Raja Basharat

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar is done with his cabinet ministers doubting his policies and questioning his decisions.

During a recent cabinet meeting, the CM’s firm replies to the questions and reservations raised by Punjab ministers left everyone stunned.

Punjab Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Raja Basharat remarked, in the meeting, that budget is about to be passed and ministers were not taken into confidence. He said that he doesn’t even know about the allocation for his ministry.

Buzdar responded: why are you working as a minister if you don’t even know this?

He said that ministers should know what’s going on in their ministries and hold regular meetings with secretaries.

Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht chipped in and said that they have been holding discussions on the budget for the last five months. “How can you not know about it?” he asked.

After this, Irrigation Minister Mohsin Leghari asked the chief minister why he met with the secretaries and not ministers.

To this, Buzdar remarked that he can summon whomever he wants for a meeting. “I will call people when I think it’s necessary to meet them,” he added.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
CM Punjab Usman Buzdar Punjab
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Punjab chief minister usman buzdar, punjab minister, punjab politics, politics of punjab
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistani fisherman catches fish worth Rs800,000
Pakistani fisherman catches fish worth Rs800,000
How to get Nadra’s coronavirus immunization certificate
How to get Nadra’s coronavirus immunization certificate
Today's outlook: Announcement expected today on exams, schools reopening
Today’s outlook: Announcement expected today on exams, schools reopening
Sheikhupura shop sets Pakistan's highest record for rent
Sheikhupura shop sets Pakistan’s highest record for rent
Pakistan's ISI distances itself from attack on journalist Asad Toor
Pakistan’s ISI distances itself from attack on journalist Asad Toor
'Matric, inter students must sit elective subject exams in Pakistan'
‘Matric, inter students must sit elective subject exams in Pakistan’
Kuwait to resume visas for Pakistanis: interior minister
Kuwait to resume visas for Pakistanis: interior minister
7 contractors to clean 41 Karachi nullahs before monsoon
7 contractors to clean 41 Karachi nullahs before monsoon
Pakistan universities allowed to reopen from June 7
Pakistan universities allowed to reopen from June 7
Guard opens fire at production team in Karachi’s Defence
Guard opens fire at production team in Karachi’s Defence
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.