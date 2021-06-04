Cabinet meeting: CM Buzdar’s fierce replies leave Punjab ministers stunned

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar is done with his cabinet ministers doubting his policies and questioning his decisions.

During a recent cabinet meeting, the CM’s firm replies to the questions and reservations raised by Punjab ministers left everyone stunned.

Punjab Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Raja Basharat remarked, in the meeting, that budget is about to be passed and ministers were not taken into confidence. He said that he doesn’t even know about the allocation for his ministry.

Buzdar responded: why are you working as a minister if you don’t even know this?

He said that ministers should know what’s going on in their ministries and hold regular meetings with secretaries.

Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht chipped in and said that they have been holding discussions on the budget for the last five months. “How can you not know about it?” he asked.

After this, Irrigation Minister Mohsin Leghari asked the chief minister why he met with the secretaries and not ministers.

To this, Buzdar remarked that he can summon whomever he wants for a meeting. “I will call people when I think it’s necessary to meet them,” he added.

