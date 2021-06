Your browser does not support the video tag.

A driver was killed after unidentified men opened fire at a bus near Hassan Abdal in Attock on Friday.

Twenty-eight women were injured and moved to a nearby hospital, the police said. Five women are said to be in critical condition.

The passengers, who work at a biscuit factory, were travelling from Hassan Abdal to Haripur.

The police have cordoned off the area and started conducting raids to arrest the suspects.

