Burqa-clad man arrested at Lahore court

He has been named in a kidnapping case

A man appeared before the Lahore sessions court clad in a burqa on Wednesday. According to the police, a case of kidnapping and forceful marriage was registered against Faraz Bhatti. He came to the court seeking bail. "On May 28, my 17-year-old daughter went out to get breakfast but didn't return," an FIR registered by the complainant said. When we went out to search for her, the neighbours told us that Bhatti and his mother had abducted and forced my daughter into marriage. A case under Section 365-B (kidnapping, abducting, or inducing woman to compel for marriage) of the Pakistan Penal Code has been registered against him. Bhatti, on the other hand, told the police that the couple married out of choice. "I came to court in a burqa because I was scared my rivals would kill me." The police have taken the suspect into custody and have started questioning him. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
