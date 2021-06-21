Monday, June 21, 2021  | 10 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
Bilawal wants court verdict on illegal Karachi constructions reviewed

Says Peoples Party builds homes, doesn't demolish them

Posted: Jun 21, 2021
Posted: Jun 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party, has said that the court verdict on illegal constructions in Karachi must be reviewed.

"This decision will have to be reviewed," Bilawal said at a ceremony marking 68th birthday of her mother and late former PM Benazir Bhutto.

The PPP constructs homes, not raze them, according to the party chairman. Even if it did so, there must have been some legal, constitutional reasons.

"Do not snatch those basic rights of the people hastily," he said. "We should take care of them with equal, adequate compensation."

Bilawal's comments come amid multiple anti-encroachment drives in Karachi. These campaigns were launched on the orders of the Supreme Court.

Illegal constructions that are currently being demolished in Karachi include Nasla Towers, Aladin Shopping Mall, Pavilion End Club, and houses and other structures along the Gujjar, Orangi and Mehmoodabad nullahs.

"I felt really sorry that outside the steps of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, people had to chant 'Bahria Town was saved but Orangi Town was razed' and 'Bani Gala was saved but Gujjar naala was razed'," Bilawal said.

"This gives a bad impression," he added.

The PPP chairman said they were not creating this impression. "I know the government is acting on the court orders and we respect the judiciary a lot."

He said they were acting upon those orders but stressed the need to provide alternate spaces to the affectees.

