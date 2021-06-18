Bilawal: Budget 2021-2022 is a ‘pack of lies’

Says people drowning in the 'tsunami of inflation'

"Who will run the government if the government is to play the role of an opposition," the PPP chairman said while addressing the National Assembly Friday.

"No one should use the word Riyasat-e-Madina for this incompetent government again."

The government didn't want the opposition to discuss its "PTI-IMF budget" before the people, according to Bilawal. It wanted to prove its false story of economic growth true by hurling profanities.

He said the people didn't need their speeches as they were already drowning in the government's "tsunami of inflation".

Working class people could not even buy medicines for their parents, the PPP chairman said. Labourers can't send their children to schools.

"Inflation in Pakistan is higher than that in Afghanistan and Bangladesh," he lamented.

The PPP chairman said inflation was there in his party's tenure but they didn't abandon the masses.

"Peoples Party rolled out the Benazir Income Support Programme, increased salaries by 15% and 20% in 2009 and 2010," he noted.

Bilawal said the people won't forgive the incumbent government for the way it abandoned them.

About the Afghanistan issue, he demanded the government take parliament into confidence on the matter.

"The Afghan issue has entered a dangerous phase," the PPP chairman said. "Be it an in-camera or open briefing in parliament but it must be arranged."