Big relief for salaried class in 2021-22 budget: Fawad Chaudhry

Says country's purchasing power is increasing
Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has promised a big relief for the salaried class in the upcoming Budget 2021-22.
In a tweet earlier in the day, he announced a list of good news for Pakistanis.
“Hopefully in the next two years, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the country will be close to its destination,” the minister said.
According to Finance Minister Shaukat Tareen, Pakistan’s budget for the Fiscal Year 2021 and 2022 will likely be tabled on June 11.