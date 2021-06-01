Tuesday, June 1, 2021  | 19 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Big relief for salaried class in 2021-22 budget: Fawad Chaudhry

Says country's purchasing power is increasing

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: File

Listen to the story
Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has promised a big relief for the salaried class in the upcoming Budget 2021-22. In a tweet earlier in the day, he announced a list of good news for Pakistanis. Kuwait has started issuing work visas for Pakistan after ten years.Pakistan has shocked the world with its recovery from the deadly coronavirus.The covid-19 infection rate in the country has dropped to 4%.With inflation, purchasing power has increased too. "Hopefully in the next two years, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the country will be close to its destination," the minister said. According to Finance Minister Shaukat Tareen, Pakistan's budget for the Fiscal Year 2021 and 2022 will likely be tabled on June 11. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has promised a big relief for the salaried class in the upcoming Budget 2021-22.

In a tweet earlier in the day, he announced a list of good news for Pakistanis.

  • Kuwait has started issuing work visas for Pakistan after ten years.
  • Pakistan has shocked the world with its recovery from the deadly coronavirus.
  • The covid-19 infection rate in the country has dropped to 4%.
  • With inflation, purchasing power has increased too.

“Hopefully in the next two years, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the country will be close to its destination,” the minister said.

According to Finance Minister Shaukat Tareen, Pakistan’s budget for the Fiscal Year 2021 and 2022 will likely be tabled on June 11.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
budget 2021-22 fawad chaudhry
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
fawad chaudhry, budget 20210-22, samaa tv live, samaa tv, samaa news live, sama tv, samaa news live pk, samaa live, samaa tv, news, samaa tv live streaming, pakistan news, pakistan, sama news live pakistan, sama, news live, samaa live news, samaa.tv, pakistan news headlines, latest news, news pakistan, live news channels, pakistan news channel live, breaking news, samaa tv live, sammatv,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistani fisherman catches fish worth Rs800,000
Pakistani fisherman catches fish worth Rs800,000
Why did navy, police personnel clash in Karachi?
Why did navy, police personnel clash in Karachi?
Groom flees after police raid Karachi wedding
Groom flees after police raid Karachi wedding
Sheikhupura shop sets Pakistan's highest record for rent
Sheikhupura shop sets Pakistan’s highest record for rent
Pakistan's ISI distances itself from attack on journalist Asad Toor
Pakistan’s ISI distances itself from attack on journalist Asad Toor
Kuwait to resume visas for Pakistanis: interior minister
Kuwait to resume visas for Pakistanis: interior minister
Asia, America to see 'Blood Moon' rising
Asia, America to see ‘Blood Moon’ rising
7 contractors to clean 41 Karachi nullahs before monsoon
7 contractors to clean 41 Karachi nullahs before monsoon
Make marriage compulsory by 18, says Sindh MPA’s bill
Make marriage compulsory by 18, says Sindh MPA’s bill
Sindh bans weddings, gatherings with more than 10 people
Sindh bans weddings, gatherings with more than 10 people
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.