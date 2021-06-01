Big relief for salaried class in 2021-22 budget: Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has promised a big relief for the salaried class in the upcoming Budget 2021-22.

In a tweet earlier in the day, he announced a list of good news for Pakistanis.

Kuwait has started issuing work visas for Pakistan after ten years.

Pakistan has shocked the world with its recovery from the deadly coronavirus.

The covid-19 infection rate in the country has dropped to 4%.

With inflation, purchasing power has increased too.

“Hopefully in the next two years, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the country will be close to its destination,” the minister said.

According to Finance Minister Shaukat Tareen, Pakistan’s budget for the Fiscal Year 2021 and 2022 will likely be tabled on June 11.

