She would have been 68 years old today

Benazir Bhutto’s 68th birthday is being celebrated today, Monday and had she still been among us, perhaps she would have been interested in knowing the significance of three numbers in her life.

Few people know that the numbers 2, 7, and 9 were special for her life.

Benazir was born on 21/6, which adds up to 9.

She was assassinated on December 27; the sum of both numbers is 9.

The first attack on Benazir Bhutto after her return to Pakistan happened on October 18. The sum of both numbers is 9.

She died in the year 2007. The sum of these numbers is also 9.

The ‘Daughter of the East’ lived 54 years. The sum of 5 and 4 is also 9.

The house in Karachi where Benazir spent her childhood and adulthood bears the number ‘70’. (70 Clifton)

Benazir returned to Pakistan after prolonged exile and spent 70 days in the country before being killed.

BB was made prime minister twice and was sent into exile twice.

She was the second prime minister after Liaquat Ali Khan to be martyred.