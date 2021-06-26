Saturday, June 26, 2021  | 15 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
HOME > News

Cricket ground being built for Bani Gala’s youngsters

Govt planning to build sports grounds in all union councils

Posted: Jun 26, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 21 mins ago

Photo: Imran Khan/Twitter

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that a cricket ground is being built in Bani Gala for its young people.

“InshaAllah, we are planning for sports grounds at union council level all over Pakistan,” remarked the premier whose own house is in Bani Gala.

The picturesque Gwadar cricket stadium was inaugurated earlier this year. It is set against a backdrop of the white clay Koh-e-Mehdi hills and the blue waters of the Gwadar bay.

Moderate daytime temperatures year-round make this a perfect place to play or watch cricket. Watch out for the chilly nights though.

This ground even received a thumbs-up from the ICC. “Show us a more picturesque sports venue than the Gwadar cricket stadium in Balochistan. We’ll wait…,” it said.

