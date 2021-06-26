Cricket ground being built for Bani Gala’s youngsters

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that a cricket ground is being built in Bani Gala for its young people.

“InshaAllah, we are planning for sports grounds at union council level all over Pakistan,” remarked the premier whose own house is in Bani Gala.

Preparing a cricket ground for the youngsters of Bani Gala. InshaAllah, we are planning for sports grounds at Union Council level all over Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/L6RYY6Vy71 — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 26, 2021

The picturesque Gwadar cricket stadium was inaugurated earlier this year. It is set against a backdrop of the white clay Koh-e-Mehdi hills and the blue waters of the Gwadar bay.

Moderate daytime temperatures year-round make this a perfect place to play or watch cricket. Watch out for the chilly nights though.

This ground even received a thumbs-up from the ICC. “Show us a more picturesque sports venue than the Gwadar cricket stadium in Balochistan. We’ll wait…,” it said.