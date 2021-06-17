Thursday, June 17, 2021  | 6 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Balochistan to increase salaries of govt employees by 25%

Employees have called off their protest

Posted: Jun 17, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago

Balochistan Finance Minister Zahoor Buledi has said that the government has decided to increase the salaries of government employees by 25%. It will be announced as a part of the upcoming Budget 2021-22.

Their salaries will be increased once our economy improves, he said during a press conference on Thursday.

After the announcement, the convener of the Balochistan Employees Grand Alliance thanked the government for their support and said that the employees have called off their protest.

The protesters, all members of the Balochistan Employees Grand Alliance, started staging protests late March. They said that they will not move till the government meets their demands. They demanded a 25% increase in their salaries.

“We will not move till the government issues a notification on the salary increase and hands it to us,” a protester said.

The prices of commodities are going up by the day and we can’t afford them anymore, another government employee said.

Balochistan Budget balochistan government
 
