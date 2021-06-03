Balochistan restores internet services in six districts after five years

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has issued instructions to telecom operators to restore internet service in KP’s Khyber district and six districts of Balochistan after five years.

People will now be able to use the internet in the following areas.

Turbat city

Kech

Panjgur

Awaran

Washuk

Kalat

Awaran-Bela Road

The decision has been taken “in pursuance of the government’s vision of providing internet services across the country.”

بلوچستان کے چھ اضلاع میں پانچ سالوں سے بند موبائل انٹرنیٹ سروس بحال کرنے کا نوٹیفکیشن جاری pic.twitter.com/PWe1qVxQCh — Jam Kamal Khan (@jam_kamal) June 3, 2021

The instructions were issued after the security situation in the areas was reviewed.

Cellular mobile operators have been told to upgrade their existing infrastructure from 2G to 3G/4G.

“The restoration of data services will help residents to fulfill their educational, health, commerce, and communication needs,” the PTA said in a press release.

Internet services will be restored in other areas in a “phased manner”, according to the authority.

People and students in Balochistan staged protests against the lack of internet coverage in the province. They claimed that they faced difficulties as their educational institutions shifted to online classes because of the coronavirus pandemic.

