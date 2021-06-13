Balochistan rains: Lightning kills three in Kohlu

Your browser does not support the video tag.

A woman and two children were killed after lightning struck them during a thunderstorm in Balochistan's Kohlu Sunday.

The province received its first spell of monsoon rains on Saturday night.

Two others were injured and they are being treated at a hospital.

During the heavy showers, the wall of Kohlu assistant commissioner's house collapsed and roof collapses were reported in different parts of the district.

Many crops have been damaged too.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.