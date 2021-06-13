Sunday, June 13, 2021  | 2 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
Balochistan rains: Lightning kills three in Kohlu

Crops damaged

Posted: Jun 13, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 11 mins ago

A woman and two children were killed after lightning struck them during a thunderstorm in Balochistan's Kohlu Sunday.

The province received its first spell of monsoon rains on Saturday night.

Two others were injured and they are being treated at a hospital.

During the heavy showers, the wall of Kohlu assistant commissioner's house collapsed and roof collapses were reported in different parts of the district.

Many crops have been damaged too.

