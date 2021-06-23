Balochistan Education Minister Yar Muhammad Rind resigns

Balochistan’s Education Minister and Member of the Provincial Assembly Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind resigned on Wednesday.

He announced the decision in the assembly session. “My conscience doesn’t allow me to be a part of this cabinet anymore.”

Rind said that he was submitting his resignation with a heavy heart. “But I can’t turn my eyes away from the truth. My constituency has been completely ignored in the Budget 2021-2022.”

CM Jam Kamal Khan has handed over my area to my enemies. If anything happens to me or my family, he will be responsible for it, the minister claimed.

I will give this resignation to the governor after leaving the assembly session, the leader said. He took the decision after disappointment from the Centre.

Rind added that he took the position of the education department’s head as a challenge and never interfered in the posting or transfer of the education department.

