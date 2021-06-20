Sunday, June 20, 2021  | 9 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Balochistan Assembly attack: 10 opposition lawmakers booked

FIR registered under 17 sections

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: File

Listen to the story
The police have registered an FIR against 10 opposition lawmakers in Quetta for attacking the Balochistan Assembly ahead of the annual budget session on June 18. A case, under 17 sections of the Pakistan Penal Code, has been registered at the Bijli Road police station. Balochistan Assembly Opposition leader Malik Sikander was named in the FIR as well. According to spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani, the lawmakers created commotion outside the assembly and locked its gates. "They bulldozed the political history and values ​​of Balochistan," he added. On the other hand, JUI-F MNA Maulana Abdul Wasay said that the opposition will ensure the people of Pakistan get rid of the PTI government. We won't let the budget be passed no matter what happens, he warned. Balochistan Assembly attack On Friday, ahead of the annual budget session in the Balochistan Assembly, opposition leaders blocked the gate of the assembly and stopped anyone from entering which led to a delay in the session. The Quetta deputy commissioner requested them to call off their protest but they refused to budge. The police had to intervene after the lawmakers hurled stones and bottles at the treasury members in an attempt to stop them from entering the assembly. Police officials were seen escorting Chief Minister Jamal Kamal Alyani and other ministers to the building after the supporters of the opposition parties clashed with the ruling party supporters. Someone even hurled a shoe and bottle at the CM.  Police personnel baton-charged the crowd to disperse it. Three opposition members were injured.   Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The police have registered an FIR against 10 opposition lawmakers in Quetta for attacking the Balochistan Assembly ahead of the annual budget session on June 18.

A case, under 17 sections of the Pakistan Penal Code, has been registered at the Bijli Road police station. Balochistan Assembly Opposition leader Malik Sikander was named in the FIR as well.

According to spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani, the lawmakers created commotion outside the assembly and locked its gates. “They bulldozed the political history and values ​​of Balochistan,” he added.

On the other hand, JUI-F MNA Maulana Abdul Wasay said that the opposition will ensure the people of Pakistan get rid of the PTI government.

We won’t let the budget be passed no matter what happens, he warned.

Balochistan Assembly attack

On Friday, ahead of the annual budget session in the Balochistan Assembly, opposition leaders blocked the gate of the assembly and stopped anyone from entering which led to a delay in the session.

The Quetta deputy commissioner requested them to call off their protest but they refused to budge.

The police had to intervene after the lawmakers hurled stones and bottles at the treasury members in an attempt to stop them from entering the assembly.

Police officials were seen escorting Chief Minister Jamal Kamal Alyani and other ministers to the building after the supporters of the opposition parties clashed with the ruling party supporters. Someone even hurled a shoe and bottle at the CM. 

Police personnel baton-charged the crowd to disperse it. Three opposition members were injured.  

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Balochistan Assembly opposition
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Balochistan Assembly, Balochistan opposition, Balochistan Assembly attack, samaa tv live, samaa tv, samaa news live, sama tv, samaa news live pk, samaa live, samaa tv, news, samaa tv live streaming, pakistan news, pakistan, sama news live pakistan, sama, news live, samaa live news, samaa.tv, pakistan news headlines, latest news, news pakistan, live news channels, pakistan news channel live, breaking news, samaa tv live, sammatv,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
UAE likely to extend ban on Pakistani arrivals
UAE likely to extend ban on Pakistani arrivals
Over 10,000 animals have reached Karachi’s cattle market
Over 10,000 animals have reached Karachi’s cattle market
Demolish Aladin mall, Pavilion End Club in two days: SC
Demolish Aladin mall, Pavilion End Club in two days: SC
Lahore madrassa leader booked for sodomy, intimidation
Lahore madrassa leader booked for sodomy, intimidation
Karachi weather: Met Office predicts drizzle Saturday evening
Karachi weather: Met Office predicts drizzle Saturday evening
Supreme Court orders demolition of Karachi's Nasla Tower
Supreme Court orders demolition of Karachi’s Nasla Tower
Clashes erupt amid Karachi operation to demolish Aladin Shopping Mall
Clashes erupt amid Karachi operation to demolish Aladin Shopping Mall
Water pumps at Dhabeji station affecting Karachi supply
Water pumps at Dhabeji station affecting Karachi supply
Karachi school faces investigation after it expels three students
Karachi school faces investigation after it expels three students
Karachi weather: light rain, thunderstorm forecast today, says Met Office
Karachi weather: light rain, thunderstorm forecast today, says Met Office
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.