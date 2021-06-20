Balochistan Assembly attack: 10 opposition lawmakers booked

The police have registered an FIR against 10 opposition lawmakers in Quetta for attacking the Balochistan Assembly ahead of the annual budget session on June 18.

A case, under 17 sections of the Pakistan Penal Code, has been registered at the Bijli Road police station. Balochistan Assembly Opposition leader Malik Sikander was named in the FIR as well.

According to spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani, the lawmakers created commotion outside the assembly and locked its gates. “They bulldozed the political history and values ​​of Balochistan,” he added.

On the other hand, JUI-F MNA Maulana Abdul Wasay said that the opposition will ensure the people of Pakistan get rid of the PTI government.

We won’t let the budget be passed no matter what happens, he warned.

Balochistan Assembly attack

On Friday, ahead of the annual budget session in the Balochistan Assembly, opposition leaders blocked the gate of the assembly and stopped anyone from entering which led to a delay in the session.

The Quetta deputy commissioner requested them to call off their protest but they refused to budge.

The police had to intervene after the lawmakers hurled stones and bottles at the treasury members in an attempt to stop them from entering the assembly.

Police officials were seen escorting Chief Minister Jamal Kamal Alyani and other ministers to the building after the supporters of the opposition parties clashed with the ruling party supporters. Someone even hurled a shoe and bottle at the CM.

Police personnel baton-charged the crowd to disperse it. Three opposition members were injured.

