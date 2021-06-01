Bahawalnagar MPA challenges IHC’s jurisdiction in disqualification case

The Supreme Court admitted for hearing the appeal of a Bahawalnagar MPA on Tuesday, which challenges a decision by the Islamabad High Court disqualifying him.

It has sent notices to the attorney general to assist the court on this. It had earlier dismissed the IHC decision.

The petitioner, Qamar Sabzwari, has said that the IHC cannot disqualify an MPA from Bahawalnagar, and it is beyond its jurisdiction. His degree has been verified by his university, the petition adds.

The government’s representative told the court that the Election Commission Pakistan holds election across the country, and so its decision can be challenged in IHC. PML-N member Khawaja Asif was also disqualified by the IHC, he said.

The court said that Asif is an MNA while the petitioner is an MPA. Justice Munib Akhtar said that jurisdiction is an important matter and cannot be ignored.