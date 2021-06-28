Monday, June 28, 2021  | 17 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Aziz-ur-Rehman sent to jail on judicial remand

He is accused of abusing a madrassa student

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago

Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman has been sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand in the sexual abuse case against him. It will expire on July 11.

Lahore Judicial magistrate Rana Rashid heard the case on Monday. Rehman had appeared in court after the completion of his physical remand.

The cleric was charged on June 16 after videos purporting to show him forcing himself on the student went viral on social media.

The student (who identified himself but who we will not name), had registered an FIR at North Cantt Police Station in Lahore. He said that he had been a student of Jamia Manzoorul Islamia since 2013. “During the exam of Darjah-e-Rabia (grade four), Mufti Aziz, who was the Nigran (caretaker) accused me and another guy of putting someone else in our place for the exam and had me banned from appearing in the Wifaqul Madaris exam for three years.”

He said that he pleaded with Mufti Aziz to reconsider the decision upon which the cleric said he would if the young man engaged with him sexually. “So, out of compulsion, I came into his deceit and became a victim. He also promised me that he would have my ban removed and get me to pass the Wifaqul Madaris exam.”

The man said he was sexually exploited every Friday for three years and blackmailed. He went to the madrassa administration but, according to him, they said this was not possible as the mufti was an old man and a pious person. They said he must be lying, according to the application made to the police.

He started secretly filming to collect evidence which he presented to Wifaqul Madari Nazim-e-Aala Hanif Jalandhary. “When Mufti Aziz came to know about this, he threatened to kill me,” the young man told the police. “A few days ago, when someone uploaded the video on social media, I got scared and went into hiding.”

Aziz had denied the accusation of sexual abuse in a video statement and claimed that he was drugged by his student before he was filmed. The cleric had claimed that the videos were a conspiracy to remove him from Jamia Manzoorul Islamia, Lahore.

Rehman confessed to the heinous crime in police custody on June 20.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Aziz-ur-Rehman Lahore
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Malpractice case,physical remand Aziz-ur-Rehman,Aziz-ur-Rehman, Aziz-ur-Rehman case , Aziz-ur-Rehman arrested,madrassa student, latest update Aziz ur Rehman
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Sahiwal's Sultan: the 'heaviest' bull at Karachi's cattle market
Sahiwal’s Sultan: the ‘heaviest’ bull at Karachi’s cattle market
Weather update: Karachi monsoon rains to begin mid-July
Weather update: Karachi monsoon rains to begin mid-July
Kinza Hashmi explains when she 'blocks' Saboor Aly’s number
Kinza Hashmi explains when she ‘blocks’ Saboor Aly’s number
Watch: 8-foot-tall Bablu arrives at Karachi's cattle market
Watch: 8-foot-tall Bablu arrives at Karachi’s cattle market
Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman confesses to sexually abusing student at Lahore madrassa
Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman confesses to sexually abusing student at Lahore madrassa
Pakistan to stay on FATF's grey list with 'increased monitoring'
Pakistan to stay on FATF’s grey list with ‘increased monitoring’
Blast in Lahore kills three, injures 23: CCPO
Blast in Lahore kills three, injures 23: CCPO
Former senator Usman Kakar dies in Karachi
Former senator Usman Kakar dies in Karachi
22-year-old student gang-raped at Islamabad university
22-year-old student gang-raped at Islamabad university
Pet dogs attack passerby in Karachi's Defence
Pet dogs attack passerby in Karachi’s Defence
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.