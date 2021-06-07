Aziz-ur-Rehman case: Religious scholar says rapists can’t be defended

Rape is a crime, no matter where it takes place, Karachi-based religious scholar Mufti Tariq Masood said.

Speaking on SAMAA TV programme 7 se 8 on Monday, he said that if a religious representative is convicted of a crime such as rape, their punishment should twice as severe.

Mufti Masood was referring to the arrest of Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman who was recently charged with sexually abusing a madrassa student in Punjab’s Mianwali.

“Strict action should be taken against the cleric but all religious scholars should not be criticised because of one person’s ill deeds.”

The scholar said that as per Islamic teachings, every human being deserves equal respect, no matter what. “But associating the crime to a specific profession is wrong.”

Islam preaches concealing some crimes, but they are the ones that don’t have an adverse impact on society. “The video that has surfaced shows a reprehensible and contagious crime which if not stopped will take place repeatedly,” Mufti Masood pointed out.

He revealed that a similar incident took place during the caliphate of Hazrat Abu Bakr (RA). “The suspect was immolated by Hazrat Ali (RA).”

The scholar added that steps are being taken to counter cases of violence and harassment at seminaries.

“We should again not associate such incidents with madrassas,” he said, adding that he has been teaching for over 20 years and has never beaten up a student.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.