Authorities given one week to demolish Aladin Park, Pavilion club

SC issues written order

Posted: Jun 17, 2021

Posted: Jun 17, 2021

The Supreme Court has given authorities one week to demolish the Aladin Park and Pavilion End Club in Karachi.

In its written verdict issued on Thursday, the court said that it has been informed that 400 shops have been built on Aladin Park and they are being demolished and the occupants of the shops have been asked to vacate them.

"A week time has been allowed to them to make compliance," the court said, adding that the Karachi commissioner will have to submit a report on it in a week.

"The commissioner will ensure the removal of all encroachments/buildings which are unauthorized, including Pavilion Club and shops from Aladin Park, take over possessions of the said park and maintain it by putting into use for which it was originally meant.

The drive to demolish both Aladin Park and Pavilion End Club continued on a third day on Thursday. Authorities demolished the gym and swimming pool at the club. They said that it is taking them long because columns have been built at different places and it is difficult to demolish them.

On June 14, the top court ordered the authorities to demolish Aladdin park and the club in two days.

Aladin Amusement Park and Pavilion End Club managements have, however, asked the Supreme Court to review its decision. Pavilion End Club employs more than 600 people, who dedicate their services to uplift the mood and experience of the visiting public and whose livelihood will be lost by the Supreme Court’s sudden decision, it said in a statement.

Demolishing them at such short notice will cause “distress to thousands of families who depend on it for their livelihood and those that depend on it for safe recreation manned by a large bevvy of security guards who maintain law and order and security to keep the facility safe and secure.”

Karachi private hospitals

KDA DG submitted in court a layout plan of Kehkeshan Scheme No 5, Clifton.

"In the said plan, there was a plot No. ST-4 under which is mentioned 'hospital'. We note that there is a private hospital by the name of Ziauddin Hospital operation on this plot."

The amenity plot could not have been allowed to be used for private/commercial purposes by an individual/private party/ private company.

Notices have been issued to the Ziauddin hospital and South City Hospital, which is occupying an ST plot on Khayaban-e-Firdous. "Let the owners appear and show cause as to why the said plot should not be vacated."

Encroachments in Larkana

The Larkana commissioner appeared in court and informed it about the following encroachments in the city.

  • Harmain hotel has been constructed on Sessions Court Road in Jacobabad. It is in the process of being demolished as it has been constructed on government land meant for educational use.
  • The ground of Government Girls High School, Jacobabad has been encroached by Abdul Baqi Abro, a clerk at Sindh's education department.
  • Ghora Hospital has been encroached by a private school, Saint John Grammar School.
  • College Jacobabad has been encroached by MPA Mumtaz Jhakrani, who has built a house on it.

Additional reporting by Khursheed Alam.

