HOME > News

Asma Rani murder case: Peshawar court sentences accused to death

The MBBS student was killed for refusing marriage proposal

Posted: Jun 25, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

A Peshawar district and sessions court has sentenced the prime accused in the Asma Rani murder case to death.

Asma Rani, a third-year medical student, was shot dead in Kohat in January 2018 for refusing a marriage proposal. She was taken to a nearby hospital after being shot thrice.

In a video statement, the MBBS student had identified Mujahidullah Afridi as the assailant before succumbing to her wounds. The clip had sent shock waves after being gone viral on social media.

Afridi fled the country but he was arrested from Dubai in March 2018 with the help of Interpol.

The case was shifted to Peshawar from Kohat due to security concerns.

On Friday, a district and sessions judge conducted the hearing in the Peshawar Central Jail.

The judge sentenced Afridi to death and acquitted two other accused.

Asma Rani murder case kohat Peshawar
 
