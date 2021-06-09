American adventurer pays tribute to Muhammad Ali Sadpara

American adventurer Collin O’ Brady posted a video on Instagram paying tribute to his fellow adventurers who passed away on K2 this year.

At the peak of Mount Everest, he raised flags for his friends who could not survive climbing the deadly K2. Among the names was Muhammad Ali Sadpara from Pakistan.

Mount Everest is the best place to pay tribute to these people who were among the best climbers in the world, said Collin.

Sadpara, Iceland’s John Snorri, and Juan Pablo Mohr from Chile lost their life in a K2 winter expedition to K2 in late March. They were last seen at the Bottleneck of the mountain. The Pakistan Army launched a search operation but their efforts were thwarted by harsh weather conditions.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.