Ali Wazir approaches SC seeking bail in hate speech case

He was arrested on December 16, 2020
MNA Ali Wazir approached the Supreme Court Karachi Registry on Tuesday and filed for bail in a hate speech case.
He said that he has been in jail for the last few months and requested to be released on bail. Anti-terrorism courts and the high court have rejected my bail pleas, he added.
Wazir was arrested in Peshawar on December 16, 2020. The PTM said that he was arrested after attending an event held to commemorate the sixth anniversary of the Army Public School, Peshawar attack.
He has been accused of hate speech and inciting violence while addressing a rally in Karachi’s Sohrab Goth.
An FIR was registered against Wazir on December 7, 2020 at the Sohrab Goth police station.
He was charged under the following sections of the Pakistan Penal Code: