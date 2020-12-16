Ali Wazir approaches SC seeking bail in hate speech case

MNA Ali Wazir approached the Supreme Court Karachi Registry on Tuesday and filed for bail in a hate speech case.

He said that he has been in jail for the last few months and requested to be released on bail. Anti-terrorism courts and the high court have rejected my bail pleas, he added.

Wazir was arrested in Peshawar on December 16, 2020. The PTM said that he was arrested after attending an event held to commemorate the sixth anniversary of the Army Public School, Peshawar attack.

He has been accused of hate speech and inciting violence while addressing a rally in Karachi’s Sohrab Goth.

Hate speech case

An FIR was registered against Wazir on December 7, 2020 at the Sohrab Goth police station.

He was charged under the following sections of the Pakistan Penal Code:

120-B (criminal conspiracy)

153-A (promoting enmity between different groups)

505-B (statements for inducing a person to commit offence against state)

506 (criminal intimidation)

188 (disobeying order of public servant)

