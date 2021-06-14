Monday, June 14, 2021  | 3 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
AJK govt bars TLP from contesting July 25 elections

The party was banned in April

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Jun 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Online

Listen to the story
The government in Azad Jammu and Kashmir has barred the outlawed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan from contesting the upcoming election for the legislative assembly. The election is scheduled for July 25.  According to a notification issued by Kashmir’s home department, the group was banned under the anti-terrorism act and it won’t be allowed to continue any political activities. Pakistan had banned the TLP under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997, following violent protests that erupted after the arrest of its leader Saad Hussain Rizvi in Lahore. The TLP had secured over 2.2 million votes in the 2018 elections and has three members in the Sindh assembly. Saad Hussain Rizvi, the group’s leader, has been in Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat prison since April. The direct elections on the 45 seats of the Azad Kashmir legislative assembly will be held on July 25, Sunday. Over 2.8 million voters have been registered in Azad Kashmir and 0.4 million in Jammu. The last date for submission of nomination papers is June 21, while the scrutiny of the nomination papers will take place on June 22. Candidates can withdraw their nomination papers by July 2, while the final list of contesting candidates will be posted on July 3. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
