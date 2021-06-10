Thursday, June 10, 2021  | 28 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

AJK elections to be held on July 15

Over 2.8 million people to cast their votes

Posted: Jun 10, 2021
Posted: Jun 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 22 mins ago

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Election Commission has announced the schedule of the next general elections.

Chief Election Commissioner Justice(retd) Abdul Rashid Sulehria said that direct elections of the 45 seats of the Azad Kashmir legislative assembly will be held on July 25, Sunday.

Over 2.8 million voters have been registered in Azad Kashmir and 0.4 million in Jammu.

The last date for submission of nomination papers before the returning officers is June 21, while the scrutiny of the nomination papers will take place on June 22.

Candidates can withdraw their nomination papers by July 2, while the final list of contesting candidates will be posted on July 3.

Sulehria said that a code of conduct has been issued to ensure free, fair, and transparent elections.

A ban has been imposed on the approval of developmental projects, inaugurations, and foundation stone laying ceremonies and inspection of developmental projects in the region.

The election commission has also imposed a ban on transfers, promotions, and new appointments in all government institutions.

