AJK Elections 2021: Security arrangement handed over to Rangers

The government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir has handed over the security of the upcoming general elections to the Pakistan Rangers.

According to the Chief Election Commissioner Justice(retd) Abdul Rashid Sulehria, the decision was taken after the approval of Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed.

Direct elections on 45 seats of the Azad Kashmir legislative assembly are set to be held on July 25, Sunday. Four constituencies have been added to the elections this year.

The last date for submission of nomination papers before the returning officers was June 21, while the scrutiny of the nomination papers took place on June 22.

Over 2.8 million voters have been registered in Azad Kashmir and 0.4 million in Jammu.

A ban has been imposed on the approval of developmental projects, inaugurations, and foundation stone laying ceremonies, and inspection of developmental projects in the region.

The election commission has also imposed a ban on transfers, promotions, and new appointments in all government institutions.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.