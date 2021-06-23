Wednesday, June 23, 2021  | 12 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

AJK Elections 2021: Security arrangement handed over to Rangers

Elections to be held on July 25

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago

Photo: AFP

Listen to the story
The government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir has handed over the security of the upcoming general elections to the Pakistan Rangers. According to the Chief Election Commissioner Justice(retd) Abdul Rashid Sulehria, the decision was taken after the approval of Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed. Direct elections on 45 seats of the Azad Kashmir legislative assembly are set to be held on July 25, Sunday. Four constituencies have been added to the elections this year. The last date for submission of nomination papers before the returning officers was June 21, while the scrutiny of the nomination papers took place on June 22. Over 2.8 million voters have been registered in Azad Kashmir and 0.4 million in Jammu. A ban has been imposed on the approval of developmental projects, inaugurations, and foundation stone laying ceremonies, and inspection of developmental projects in the region. The election commission has also imposed a ban on transfers, promotions, and new appointments in all government institutions. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir has handed over the security of the upcoming general elections to the Pakistan Rangers.

According to the Chief Election Commissioner Justice(retd) Abdul Rashid Sulehria, the decision was taken after the approval of Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed.

Direct elections on 45 seats of the Azad Kashmir legislative assembly are set to be held on July 25, Sunday. Four constituencies have been added to the elections this year.

The last date for submission of nomination papers before the returning officers was June 21, while the scrutiny of the nomination papers took place on June 22.

Over 2.8 million voters have been registered in Azad Kashmir and 0.4 million in Jammu.

A ban has been imposed on the approval of developmental projects, inaugurations, and foundation stone laying ceremonies, and inspection of developmental projects in the region.

The election commission has also imposed a ban on transfers, promotions, and new appointments in all government institutions.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
AJK general elections 2021 Rangers Security
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Election Commission Of AJ&K,2021 Azad Kashmiri general election,AJK general elections,Elections AJK 2021,Elections in AJK ,AJK Election 2021 schedule,azad kashmir election 2021 candidates,ajk election 2021 pti candidates,Azad Kashmir election 2021 candidates list
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Sahiwal's Sultan: the 'heaviest' bull at Karachi's cattle market
Sahiwal’s Sultan: the ‘heaviest’ bull at Karachi’s cattle market
Weather update: Karachi monsoon rains to begin mid-July
Weather update: Karachi monsoon rains to begin mid-July
Watch: Full house at Karachi's maweshi mandi today
Watch: Full house at Karachi’s maweshi mandi today
Over 10,000 animals have reached Karachi’s cattle market
Over 10,000 animals have reached Karachi’s cattle market
Lahore madrassa leader booked for sodomy, intimidation
Lahore madrassa leader booked for sodomy, intimidation
Kinza Hashmi explains when she 'blocks' Saboor Aly’s number
Kinza Hashmi explains when she ‘blocks’ Saboor Aly’s number
Karachi weather: Met Office predicts drizzle Saturday evening
Karachi weather: Met Office predicts drizzle Saturday evening
Lahore cleric accused of sexually abusing student arrested in Mianwali
Lahore cleric accused of sexually abusing student arrested in Mianwali
Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman confesses to sexually abusing student at Lahore madrassa
Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman confesses to sexually abusing student at Lahore madrassa
Blast in Lahore kills three, injures 23: CCPO
Blast in Lahore kills three, injures 23: CCPO
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.