AJK Elections 2021: PTI announces alliance with JUI

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has announced an electoral alliance with the All Jammu and Kashmir Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam ahead of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Elections 2021.

In a meeting with Special Assistant to Punjab CM Sardar Tanveer Ilyas on Sunday, JUI’s Qazi Mahmood Al Hassan assured to field all candidates in favor of PTI.

“The alliance will create a conducive environment in the region,” Hassan said.

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto has, on the other hand, claimed that his party will win the election and form a government in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

AJK General Elections

Direct elections on 45 seats of the Azad Kashmir legislative assembly are set to be held on July 25, Sunday. Four constituencies have been added to the elections this year.

The last date for submission of nomination papers before the returning officers was June 21, while the scrutiny of the nomination papers took place on June 22.

Over 2.8 million voters have been registered in Azad Kashmir and 0.4 million in Jammu.

Earlier this month, the government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir handed over the security of the upcoming polls to the Pakistan Rangers.

A ban has been imposed on the approval of developmental projects, inaugurations, and foundation stone laying ceremonies, and inspection of developmental projects in the region.

The election commission has also imposed a ban on transfers, promotions, and new appointments in all government institutions.

