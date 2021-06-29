AJK Elections 2021: PML-N ministers, members quit party

Four PML-N ministers, a presidential adviser, and assembly members have reportedly left the party before the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Elections 2021.

Sardar Mir Akbar and Chaudhry Shehzad Mehmood, who are members of the legislative assembly, are expected to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, along with Ali Raza.

Sardar Sikander and his son Revenue Minister Farooq Sikander will join the Muslim Conference, while Raja Abdul Qayyum has returned his PML-N election ticket.

Aijaz Yousaf has decided to contest the election on an independent seat.