AJK election: Last date to submit nomination papers today

The last date to submit nomination papers for the Azad Jammu and Kashmir election is today (Monday), June 21.

Candidates will submit their documents for 33 constituencies in the valley and 12 others for Kashmiris living in Pakistan.

Polling for the election is scheduled for July 25.

Candidates will declare their assets and sources of income in their nomination papers.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan Peoples Party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Muslim Conference, Liberation League, Jamaat-e-Islami, Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan and several other parties will be fielding their candidates in the election.

Of the 45 total seats, 33 are in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. There are over 2,817,000 registered voters in these constituencies. Of them, 1,297,000 are women voters.

In Pakistan, there are 12 constituencies that have 430,456 registered voters. Of them, 170,931 are women voters.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.