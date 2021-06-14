Monday, June 14, 2021  | 3 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
HOME > News

Ahsan Iqbal questions accountability in ‘exporting’ Zulfi Bukhari outside Pakistan

Says this many corruption scandals didn’t surface in 70 years

Posted: Jun 14, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 29 mins ago

PML-N MNA Ahsan Iqbal has criticised the government for "exporting" Zulfi Bukhari out of the country.

"The number of corruption scandals of this government has come on record, this much didn't surface in the last 70 years," Iqbal said outside an Islamabad accountability court.

He was speaking to reporters after appearing before the court in the Narowal Sports City corruption case.

The PML-N MNA lamented once again appearing before the court in a "fake" case.

The government has not presented a single piece of evidence that could prove corruption in the project, he said.

The country is economically weak and administratively paralysed today, according to Iqbal. The government manifesto is all about victimising political opponents.

"Send Nadeem Babar home, mitti pao (sweep it under the rug)," he said. "Take back health ministry from Aamir Kayani, make him the party's secretary general, and sweep his corruption under the rug too."

The PML-N leader mentioned PM's former aide on health Dr Zafar Mirza and the sugar mafia, which he said were given an NRO (national reconciliation ordinance).

"The FIA DG was replaced to give a clean chit to their blue-eyed people," he said. "This fake accountability has been exposed before the masses."

The Pakistan Democratic Movement will start a mass mobilisation campaign after the budget, according to Iqbal.

Its first rally will be held in Swat, followed by another in Karachi towards the end of July.

They can't save their government by running false trends [on Twitter], he said.

