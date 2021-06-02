Wednesday, June 2, 2021  | 20 Shawwal, 1442
Afghan peace key for Pakistan-Tajikistan trade: Imran Khan

Tajikistan President arrived in Islamabad on two-day visit

SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 48 mins ago

Photo: PM Office

Peace in Afghanistan is important for trade and economic growth in Pakistan and Tajikistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan said.

Addressing a ceremony with Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon in Islamabad, he announced that a number of MoUs in trade, education, culture, and defence have been signed between the countries.

“Pakistan and Tajikistan face common challenges when it comes to peace in the Central Asian region,” the premier pointed out. “We suspect that if there’s no political settlement achieved in Aghanistan after Americans leave, it will be harmful to both the countries.” This will not just affect trade but will also increase terrorism in the region.

The premier stressed the environmental challenges faced by both countries. Like Pakistan, Tajikistan, too, is dependant on its glaciers for water security, which is threatened by global warming and carbon emissions.

PM Khan highlighted that Pakistan can reach its potential when there’s peace in the region. “This was disrupted when India took unilateral steps against Kashmir.”

Relations with India can’t get better unless it reinstates Kashmir’s special status, he added.

Here’s the list of MoUs signed between Pakistan and Tajikistan:

  • Academic cooperation agreement between Tajik Technical University named after academician M. S Osimi and Indus University of Pakistan
  • Agreement on Cooperation between the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Tajikistan and Chamber of Commerce and Industry Quetta.
  • Agreement on cooperation between the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Pakistan
  • Memorandum of Understanding between the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of Tajikistan.
  • Memorandum of Understanding between Agency for State Financial Control and Struggle against Corruption of the Republic of Tajikistan and National Accountability Bureau of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
  • Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for Cooperation in the field of prevention and liquidation of emergency situations.
  • Agreement between the government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the government of the Republic of Tajikistan in the field of art and culture.
  • Memorandum of Understanding between Tajik Institute of Languages, Dushanbe Tajikistan and National University of Modern Languages, Pakistan.
  • Memorandum of Understanding between the Technological University of Tajikistan and COMSATS University, Islamabad.
  • Agreement on International Road Transport
  • A cooperation programme between Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Tajikistan.
  • Joint declaration on next steps in building a strategic partnership for regional solidarity and integration.

