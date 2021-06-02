Afghan peace key for Pakistan-Tajikistan trade: Imran Khan

Tajikistan President arrived in Islamabad on two-day visit
Peace in Afghanistan is important for trade and economic growth in Pakistan and Tajikistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan said.
Addressing a ceremony with Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon in Islamabad, he announced that a number of MoUs in trade, education, culture, and defence have been signed between the countries.
“Pakistan and Tajikistan face common challenges when it comes to peace in the Central Asian region,” the premier pointed out. “We suspect that if there’s no political settlement achieved in Aghanistan after Americans leave, it will be harmful to both the countries.” This will not just affect trade but will also increase terrorism in the region.
The premier stressed the environmental challenges faced by both countries. Like Pakistan, Tajikistan, too, is dependant on its glaciers for water security, which is threatened by global warming and carbon emissions.
PM Khan highlighted that Pakistan can reach its potential when there’s peace in the region. “This was disrupted when India took unilateral steps against Kashmir.”
Relations with India can’t get better unless it reinstates Kashmir’s special status, he added.
