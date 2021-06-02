Wednesday, June 2, 2021  | 20 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Abducted police officers recovered in Rajanpur anti-bandit operation

Punjab police have started a major offensive

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: File - SAMAA TV

Police have recovered two officers abducted by bandits, during an operation in the katcha area of Rajanpur.

A spokesperson said Wednesday that reports that police exchanged bandits for recovering the officers are false.

The policemen were abducted a week back from a checkpoint in Rajanpur. The Punjab police said Tuesday that they have launched a major operation against the bandits, who are holed up in the katcha areas.

“Around 1,000 personnel equipped with armoured personnel carriers are taking part in the operation,” the officer told the media.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
rajanpur, rajanpur bandit operation
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistani fisherman catches fish worth Rs800,000
Pakistani fisherman catches fish worth Rs800,000
Sheikhupura shop sets Pakistan's highest record for rent
Sheikhupura shop sets Pakistan’s highest record for rent
Pakistan's ISI distances itself from attack on journalist Asad Toor
Pakistan’s ISI distances itself from attack on journalist Asad Toor
Kuwait to resume visas for Pakistanis: interior minister
Kuwait to resume visas for Pakistanis: interior minister
How to get Nadra’s coronavirus immunization certificate
How to get Nadra’s coronavirus immunization certificate
Asia, America to see 'Blood Moon' rising
Asia, America to see ‘Blood Moon’ rising
7 contractors to clean 41 Karachi nullahs before monsoon
7 contractors to clean 41 Karachi nullahs before monsoon
Make marriage compulsory by 18, says Sindh MPA’s bill
Make marriage compulsory by 18, says Sindh MPA’s bill
Today's outlook: Announcement expected today on exams, schools reopening
Today’s outlook: Announcement expected today on exams, schools reopening
CCTV shows robbers stealing nine goats in Karachi
CCTV shows robbers stealing nine goats in Karachi
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.