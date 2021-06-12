Saturday, June 12, 2021  | 1 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Abbottabad man rapes 8th grader in front of friends, arrested

DNA samples collected

Artwork by Samaa Digital

A man was arrested along with his accomplices for raping a teenager in Abbottabad's Mirpur, the police said Saturday. The survivor and suspect, Razawal, became friends a few months back, according to Mirpur DSP Sabir Khan. "Earlier this month, Razawal picked up the complainant from her school in a car, took her to the Thandiani Road, and raped her in front of his friends," he said. The suspect hails from Dhamtour. On June 10, the teenager's father filed a complaint at the Nawan Shehr police station. The police arrested Razawal and three of his friends Friday. His car has been seized as well. A case has been registered against them under Section 376 (Punishment for rape) of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 53 (Sexual abuse) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Child Protection and Welfare Act, 2010. A medical examination of the survivor corroborated the rape. DNA samples of the suspect have been collected and sent to a laboratory. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
