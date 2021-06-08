62 killed, 200 injured in Pakistan train crash

At least 62 people were killed and over 200 injured in a train crash near Ghotki early Monday, deputy commissioner Usman Abdullah said.

Four carriages of the Sargodha-bound Millat Express derailed near the Reti railway station early Monday, according to Pakistan Railways officials.

The train was hit by Sir Syed Express that was en route to Karachi from Rawalpindi. According to Abdullah, a rescue operation is still underway. Ten injured people have been declared to be in critical condition.

Most of the passengers were asleep at the time of the collision, eyewitnesses said.

It took railway authorities and rescue teams more than one and a half hours to reach the site.

Both tracks have been closed after the accident.

Karachi-Lahore Jinnah Express service suspended for the day

The Pakistan Railways has suspended the Karachi-Lahore Jinnah Express train for the day, according to the Karachi railways divisional superintendent’s office.

Passengers who had reservation in Jinnah Express will be accommodated in Karakoram Express, Karachi Express, Pak Business Express and Shah Hussain Express.

Railways authorities have stopped the following trains at different stations:

Karachi-Peshawar Khyber Mail at Ranipur railway station

Karachi-Islamabad Greenline Express at Gambat railway station

Karachi-Multan Bahauddin Zakariya Express at Ghotki railway station

Karachi-Rawalpindi Sir Syed Express at Pano Aqil railway station

Karachi-Lahore Farid Express at Rohri railway junction

PM orders a comprehensive investigation into railway safety fault lines

Prime Minister Imran Khan said he was shocked by the horrific train accident in Ghotki. He said he had asked Railway Minister Azam Swati to reach the site and ensure medical assistance to the injured and support for the families of the deceased.

“Ordering comprehensive investigation into railway safety fault lines,” PM Khan said on Twitter.

Past rail accidents

Rail accidents are common in Pakistan, which inherited thousands of kilometres (miles) of track and trains from former colonial power Britain.

But the network has seen decades of decline due to corruption, mismanagement and lack of investment.

At least 75 people died when a train caught fire while travelling from Karachi to Rawalpindi in October 2019.

Two trains carrying hundreds of passengers collided in Karachi in 2016 killing 21 people.

