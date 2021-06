At least 30 people were injured after a passenger bus overturned on GT Road near Punjab’s Sarai Alamgir, rescue officials said Thursday.

Seven people, including women and children, were shifted to the District Headquarters hospital in Gujrat.

Another 23 were allowed to leave after first-aid. The bus was en route to Abbottabad from Lahore.

The cause of the accident could not be immediately ascertained.

