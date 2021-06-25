Wednesday, June 9, 2021  | 27 Shawwal, 1442
25 students faint during power outage at Bhara Kahu school

They suffered a heat stroke

At least 25 students fainted during a power outage at a government-run school in Bhara Kahu on Wednesday, their families said. The students suffered a heat stroke, according to the parents. "They lost consciousness and their noses started bleeding," one of them said, adding that their condition improved after pouring water on their heads. The headmistress of the school said they didn't have electricity since morning. She said power wasn't restored despite multiple complaints to WAPDA. The school called off classes after students fainted and sent over 200 pupils back home. The Power Division recently revealed the country has been experiencing nearly eight hours of load-shedding. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
At least 25 students fainted during a power outage at a government-run school in Bhara Kahu on Wednesday, their families said.

The students suffered a heat stroke, according to the parents. “They lost consciousness and their noses started bleeding,” one of them said, adding that their condition improved after pouring water on their heads.

The headmistress of the school said they didn’t have electricity since morning. She said power wasn’t restored despite multiple complaints to WAPDA.

The school called off classes after students fainted and sent over 200 pupils back home.

The Power Division recently revealed the country has been experiencing nearly eight hours of load-shedding.

