24 passengers test positive for coronavirus at Peshawar airport

Twenty-four passengers tested positive for coronavirus at the Bacha Khan Airport in Peshawar, the airport manager said Thursday.

These passengers came via an Abu Dhabi-Peshawar flight. It brought a total of 128 passengers.

The Covid-positive passengers were shifted to a quarantine facility, according to the airport manager.

Pakistan reported 76 fatalities and 1,303 cases of the virus in the last 24 hours. The coronavirus positivity rate in the country has gone above 3%.

The virus has so far claimed 21,529 lives in Pakistan.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.