Tuesday, June 15, 2021  | 4 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

24 detained for ‘rioting’ during Bahria Town protest

Police have arrested 162 people so far

Posted: Jun 15, 2021
Posted: Jun 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago

The Sindh police have detained 24 people for rioting and setting shops ablaze during the protest against Bahria Town on June 6.

Hundreds of protesters reportedly attacked Bahria Town Karachi and set fire to several shops and vehicles in the housing society during the protest. A large number of protesters were staging a sit-in outside the housing society off the Super Highway.

The arrested people are said to be members of different nationalistic groups and are being kept at different police stations.

The police conducted operations to arrest the rioters in Malir, Quaidabad, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Steel Town, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, and Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

The police have so far arrested 162 people on arson and rioting charges.

Bahria Town protest

The Sindh Action Committee, an alliance of nationalist parties in the province, gave the call for the protest against the alleged hostile takeover of some goth lands by the Bahria Town management.

The committee comprises Qadir Magsi, Jalal Mehmood Shah, Ayaz Latif Palijo, and other Sindhi nationalist leaders. The Sindh Indigenous Rights Alliance, which has led several such protests, supported the call too.

The alliance has been striving to save the lands of the indigenous people for the last eight years.

Bahria Town officials often visit nearby goths and ask the residents to vacate them, they claimed. They have offered to financially compensate the residents but the villagers have refused to give up their ancestral lands.

The Bahria Town management is trying to take over lands in Noor Mohammad Gabol Goth, Usman Allahrakhiyo Goth, Hadi Bakhsh Gabol Goth, and Abdullah Gabol Goth, according to the alliance members. Apart from these goths, it wishes to take over private lands owned by Kamal Jokhiyo, Faiz Gabol, and Ameeruddin Gabol too.

The Sindh Indigenous Rights Alliance was formed in 2015 in reaction to the Bahria Town’s land acquisition, which they said had affected dehs in Malir.

bahria town protest Sindh Police
 
