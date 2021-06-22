22-year-old student gang-raped at Islamabad university

A 22-year-old student was gang-raped at Islamabad’s International Islamic University on Friday (June 18).

According to the varsity’s rector, Dr Masoom Yasin, the survivor was a student of the Quaid-e-Azam University and worked as a delivery boy to meet his expenses.

The student was delivering food at the Islamic University’s hostel Friday night. When he came out of one of the rooms, he collapsed on the floor and was immediately moved to the PIMS Hospital by the hostel’s guards.

Two students have been expelled from the varsity and a disciplinary committee has been set up to investigate the case, Dr Yasin said while speaking on SAMAA TV programme Nadeem Malik LIVE.

“We have submitted all the information at the area’s police station as well.”

The rector said that in the last few years, such crimes have been reported across the country multiple times increasing the responsibility of university managements.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken notice of these crimes and believes in strict punishments for culprits,” State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul said.

With additional reporting by Farah Rabbani. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.