20 liquor bottles seized from outside Punjab university

At least 20 bottles of liquor were seized at the entrance of the University of Punjab in Lahore Tuesday afternoon.

According to the security guard of the varsity, an unidentified man tried to enter the university claiming he wanted to deliver a parcel. Upon checking, the administration found alcohol bottles inside it.

We suspect the bottles were ordered by the head of the students union of the university, a spokesperson said.

The delivery man has been taken into custody.

“We have submitted an application for FIR at the area’s police station,” the varsity’s representative said, adding that the culprits will be suspended and punished under the law.

