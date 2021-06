At least 18 people were killed and over 48 injured after a passenger bus overturned near Khuzdar’s Ghori area Friday morning.

The coach en route to Dadu from Wadh, according to Levies officials. The cause of the accident has yet to be determined.

The bodies and injured people have been moved to the Khuzdar Teaching Hospital and the Combined Military Hospital.

The police have been identifying the deceased.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.